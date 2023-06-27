Parkside Investments LLC Sells 8,848 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,885,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

