PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Tops $1,901.81 on Exchanges

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,901.81 or 0.06244798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $515.74 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001181 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 254,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PAX Gold Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
