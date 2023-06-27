Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

