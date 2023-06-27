Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$53.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE:PPL opened at C$40.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$39.70 and a twelve month high of C$49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.06). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7826975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

