Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Acquires A$50,025.00 in Stock

Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Longstaff purchased 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$50,025.00 ($33,350.00).

Perenti Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12.

About Perenti

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining services. It also provides mining support services, such as equipment hire, equipment parts and sales, equipment supply, logistics services, and technology driven products and services.

