Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 161,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 798,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Perimeter Solutions Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $888.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perimeter Solutions Company Profile
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
