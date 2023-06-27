Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Peritus High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLD stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. 32,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,615. Peritus High Yield ETF has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peritus High Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.96% of Peritus High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Peritus High Yield ETF Company Profile

The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.

