Petards Group (LON:PEG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.01

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.01 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 143261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Petards Group Stock Down 13.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.21. The firm has a market cap of £3.67 million, a PE ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

