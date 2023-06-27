Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.99

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $11.48. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 1,750 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Pharming Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $42.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

See Also

