Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 17th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.35 million during the quarter.

