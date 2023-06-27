Pocket Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $34.88 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $34.88 million and $575,265.26 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

