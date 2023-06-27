Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Pontiac Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Pontiac Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PONT remained flat at $450.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $450.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.42. Pontiac Bancorp has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

About Pontiac Bancorp

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

