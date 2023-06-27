Premier Foods plc (PRRFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.06.

OTCMKTS:PRRFY opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

