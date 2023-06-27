Premier Foods plc (PRRFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Premier Foods Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PRRFY opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $8.33.
Premier Foods Company Profile
