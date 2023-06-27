Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 365 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,727,000 after buying an additional 1,580,067 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after buying an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $108,968,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,936,000 after buying an additional 846,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

