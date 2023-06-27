Pro Reit (PRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 17th

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Pro Reit Stock Performance
Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$25.28 million during the quarter.
