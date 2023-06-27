Prometeus One Day Volume Hits $559,462.71 (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $81.14 million and $559,462.71 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00013767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

