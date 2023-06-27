ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 67,027,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 129,813,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2662 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 1,487,956 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,641.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 730,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after buying an additional 710,923 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 584,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after buying an additional 506,789 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,236,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,587,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

