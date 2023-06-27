ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 67,027,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 129,813,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2662 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
