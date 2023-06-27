Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Price Hits $0.0222

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001167 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Provenance Blockchain Profile
Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars.
