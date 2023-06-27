PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,237,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PTC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.67. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $144.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $430,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,898.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $430,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,898.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,175,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,023,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,512 shares of company stock worth $61,714,476 in the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

