PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $30.00

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $31.00. PureTech Health shares last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 1,493 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PureTech Health during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PureTech Health by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PureTech Health by 1,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Featured Articles

