QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) Plans $0.10 Dividend

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1026 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QRFT traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. 779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91.

Institutional Trading of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.69% of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (QRFT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-cap US equities chosen with the aid of artificial intelligence. QRFT was launched on May 21, 2019 and is managed by QRAFT.

