Raymond James Trims Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Target Price to C$2.40

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNN. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DNN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,965. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,734 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after buying an additional 2,331,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 817,351 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 3,463,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 330,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $3,603,000. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

