Raymond James Trims Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Target Price to C$2.40

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNN. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday.
Denison Mines Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of DNN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,965. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.83.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
