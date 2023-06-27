Raymond James Trims Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Target Price to C$2.40

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Price Performance

TSE DML traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,602. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.18 and a 52-week high of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.57.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.