RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,302 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.10. 506,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,057,888. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

