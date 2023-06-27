RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 2.3% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,964 shares of company stock valued at $62,350,058. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,222. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.