RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,092 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 36.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of FedEx stock traded up $4.30 on Tuesday, hitting $239.23. 449,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
