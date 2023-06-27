Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises 0.9% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.03.

O opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

