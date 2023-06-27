Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for InspireMD (NSPR)

InspireMD (NYSE: NSPR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/25/2023 – InspireMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/17/2023 – InspireMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/12/2023 – InspireMD is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2023 – InspireMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/1/2023 – InspireMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – InspireMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/17/2023 – InspireMD had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $5.15 to $4.75.

5/16/2023 – InspireMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/8/2023 – InspireMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2023 – InspireMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of InspireMD stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,605. InspireMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InspireMD, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Stuka purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

