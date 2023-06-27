Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (RDEIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on July 18th

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.279 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Price Performance

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity.

Featured Stories

