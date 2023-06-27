RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.