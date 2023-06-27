RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
