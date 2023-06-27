Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 21,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 61,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Rego Payment Architectures Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides children to make secure and private payments, savings, donations, and investments.

