Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.32

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.32 and last traded at $149.30, with a volume of 392528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Republic Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

