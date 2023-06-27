Reviewing Absa Group (AGRPY) & Its Competitors

Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) is one of 259 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Absa Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Absa Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Absa Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Absa Group Competitors 1016 2930 2852 7 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 320.77%. Given Absa Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Absa Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absa Group N/A N/A N/A Absa Group Competitors 35.86% 9.91% 0.88%

Dividends

This table compares Absa Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Absa Group pays an annual dividend of $13.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 76.5%. Absa Group pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.9% and pay out 18.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Absa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Absa Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Absa Group N/A N/A 0.61 Absa Group Competitors $2.05 billion $524.30 million 278.33

Absa Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Absa Group. Absa Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Absa Group competitors beat Absa Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Absa Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; and savings and investment products and services. The company also provides life insurance products, including death, disability and retrenchment, funeral, and life wrapped investment products; non-life insurance products, such as motor, medical, and workman's compensation; and short-term insurance and other related insurance products. In addition, it offers insurance and financial advisory, stockbroking and portfolio management, and trust administrative services, as well as operates a digital advice platform and a direct sales service center. Further, the company provides trade and working capital, cash management, payment, and liquidity products and solutions; and investment banking, private equity and infrastructure investment, and commercial property financing services. Additionally, it offers broker-dealer trading in debt and equity securities; and solicitation, syndication, selling, and arranging of equity and debt products, as well as financial, leasing, and management services. The company was formerly known as Barclays Africa Group Limited and changed its name to Absa Group Limited in May 2018. The company is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.