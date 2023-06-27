Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on July 17th

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 116.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. 199,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,693. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

