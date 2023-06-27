Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 24,879 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after buying an additional 10,651,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,224,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,822,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,482,344. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

