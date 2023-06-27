Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 8,830 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 328,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 49,756 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NCR Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NCR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. 102,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. NCR had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

