Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $836,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 201,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.87. 496,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,929. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

