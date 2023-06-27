Robert Barrow Sells 15,502 Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,502 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $49,606.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ MNMD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 684,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,048. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $126.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
