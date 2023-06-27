Robert Barrow Sells 15,502 Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,502 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $49,606.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MNMD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 684,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,048. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $126.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,638,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 416,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

MNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

