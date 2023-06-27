Safe 24 Hour Volume Tops $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $3.86 or 0.00012556 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $80.38 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00137552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030313 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003365 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.85640361 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

