Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $85.10 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00013297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $85.10 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00133748 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030393 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000232 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.85640361 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

