Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $345,719.08 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $345,719.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $366,013.98.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $16,636,837.80.

On Monday, April 24th, Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $64,592.57.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

