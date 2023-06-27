Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. Analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 133.97%.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

