Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.81.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.47. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.