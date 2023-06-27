Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder Income Growth Fund Stock Performance
SCF stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 292 ($3.71). 12,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,964. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 254.60 ($3.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($4.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 303.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 305.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,632.75 and a beta of 0.88.
Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile
