Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Stock Performance

SCF stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 292 ($3.71). 12,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,964. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 254.60 ($3.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($4.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 303.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 305.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,632.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

