Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,463 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $44,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $23,639,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after buying an additional 427,059 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

