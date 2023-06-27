Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 167,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,391,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $72.70. 252,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

