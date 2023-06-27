Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHV traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 140,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.