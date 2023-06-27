Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $16,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,101,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after acquiring an additional 625,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $108,304,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

