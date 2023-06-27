Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $38,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

