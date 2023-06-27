Serum Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Serum has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and approximately $42.99 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 154.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

